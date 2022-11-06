Twitter pulls out of EU’s voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation

Twitter has withdrawn from a voluntary European Union agreement to combat online disinformation. In a tweet spotted by TechCrunch , Thierry Breton, the bloc’s internal market commissioner, said Twitter had pulled out of the EU’s “ Code of Practice ” against disinformation. “You can run but you can’t hide. Our teams are ready for enforcement,” Breton said, referring to the EU’s Digital Services Act . As of August 25th, the DSA will require “very large online platforms” like Twitter to be more proactive with content moderation.

Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation.



But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide.



Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25.



Our teams will be ready for enforcement. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) May 26, 2023

Twitter does not operate a communications department Engadget could contact for comment. Before Elon Musk's takeover last October, Twitter signed onto the EU’s Code of Practice against disinformation in 2018, alongside companies like Facebook parent Meta, Google and TikTok. While the Code is voluntary, the EU announced in June 2022 that sticking to the agreement would count towards DSA compliance. As TechCrunch notes, Twitter’s decision to withdraw from the deal just three months before the EU starts enforcing the DSA would appear to suggest the company plans to skirt the bloc’s rules on content moderation.

However, ignoring the DSA could turn into an expensive fight for Twitter and Elon Musk. The legislation allows EU officials to hand out penalties of up to 10 percent of global annual turnover for infractions, with the potential for fines of up to 20 percent of worldwide turnover for repeat instances of non-compliance. The European Commission has also said that repeat non-compliance could lead to the EU blocking access to offending services.