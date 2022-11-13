Twitter reportedly cuts 4,400 contract workers following mass layoffs

After laying off 50 percent of the company’s employees, Elon Musk has turned his attention to Twitter’s contract workers. According to separate reports from Platformer’s Casey Newton and Axios, the social media platform began reducing its contingent staff on Saturday afternoon. After a period of uncertainty about the scale of the job cuts, Newton put the number at approximately 4,400 affected individuals. The move is expected significantly impact Twitter's ability to moderate content and keep its platform up and running.

Getting word that a large number of number of Twitter contractors were just laid off this afternoon with no notice, both in the US and abroad. Functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Twitter also appears to have provided no notice to those who lost their job this weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems. “One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows,” one manager posted in the company’s Slack, according to Newton. Yet others found out by reading the reports about the cuts. Some workers are now worried they may not get paid for their last two weeks of work. Following Twitter’s November 4th layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. The company reportedly cut its entire communications department during its recent reorganization.

The cuts come at the end of another turbulent week at Twitter. On Wednesday, the company began rolling out its new Twitter Blue subscription with verification only to suspend sign-ups less than two days later after it was overrun by trolls. Musk also reportedly told employees Twitter was losing so much money that bankruptcy was "not out of the question.”

Update 2:57PM ET: Added newly reported information about the scale of the job cuts.