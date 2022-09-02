Twitter starts rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers

You can access them through the redesigned Spaces tab.
Igor Bonifacic
09.12.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 12, 2022 5:12 PM
Twitter Blue Podcasts tab
Twitter

Twitter has begun rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab. Starting today, Twitter Blue members on iOS can check out the new interface element through the subscription’s early access Labs feature. The tab brings together live and recorded Spaces, and even offers a selection of popular podcasts you can listen to directly through the app.

Evidence that Twitter was working on adding podcasts came out in March when developer Jane Manchun Wong found references to the tab in Twitter’s code. A few months later, the company began testing the interface tweak with a small group of English-speaking users on Android and iOS. In its current iteration, the tab features separate categories for current and upcoming Spaces and a Stations section that groups podcasts and Spaces under similar themes.

If the interface Twitter has gone with doesn’t look ideal for finding a specific podcast or episode, that’s by design. The tab won’t replace dedicated apps like Pocket Casts. However, it may help you discover something new to listen to, and if in the process you check out a Space or two, then the tab has done its job.

