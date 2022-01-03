Twitter is now testing its Spaces tab on Android too

Last fall, Twitter began testing a dedicated Spaces tab within the iOS version of its mobile app. The tab, as you can probably guess even if you don’t have access to an iPhone, allows users to see a curated list of active live audio rooms, with the option to filter them based on your interests.

Spaces let you be a part of live audio conversations, from anywhere. To help you discover popular Spaces from around the world and search for ones about your interests, we’re testing a Spaces tab –– available on Android and iOS in English only for now. pic.twitter.com/Ru9PaxDonT — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Twitter announced it was expanding the test to include Android users. If you have access to the trial, you can open the Spaces tab by tapping the newly added microphone icon at the bottom of the interface. As before, the tab is only available in English for the time being.