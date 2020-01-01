Twitter starts testing ‘Spaces’ for live audio chats

Twitter has begun testing Spaces, its new feature for live audio. The experiment could significantly change how users interact on the platform, though it’s just a small test for now.

the human voice can bring a layer of connectivity to twitter through emotion, nuance and empathy often lost in text. we see this with voice tweets & voice dms. sometimes 280 isn't enough, and voice gives people another way to join the conversation. — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

Spaces, which has been widely compared to social app Clubhouse, is a sort of audio-enabled chatroom within Twitter. Users can create a “space” that their followers can join to participate in a conversation. Anyone on Twitter can listen in on the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak.