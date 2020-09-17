Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter

Twitter steps up account security for politicians ahead of the election

Elected officials and other ‘high profile’ accounts are getting additional protections.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
12m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Twitter is adding new security measures to protect 'high profile' accounts.
Twitter

Sponsored Links

Twitter is stepping up security for accounts belonging to elected officials and other “high profile” figures ahead of the election. With the update, Twitter will require users with weak passwords to update their logins, and will encourage them to enable two-factor authentication. The company will also enable “password reset protection,” to prevent unauthorized password resets and impose other measures to protect against hackers.

“We’re taking the additional step of proactively implementing account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the US,” Twitter explains. “Starting today, these accounts will be informed via an in-app notification from Twitter of some of the initial account security measures we will be requiring or strongly recommending going forward.

In addition to the new login and password protection measures, Twitter says it will take additional steps to protect accounts internally. These include:

-More sophisticated detections and alerts to help us, and account holders, respond rapidly to suspicious activity

-Increased login defenses to prevent malicious account takeover attempts

-Expedited account recovery support to ensure account security issues are resolved quickly

The new measures will apply to politicians at the federal and state level, as well as people associated with political parties, campaigns, and candidates in US House, Senate or gubernatorial races. The requirements will also apply to “major US news outlets and political journalists.” 

Lawmakers have previously criticized Twitter for not doing enough to protect high-profile accounts after hackers gained control of several prominent accounts, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. A Florida teenager and two others were later arrested for their alleged roles in the hack.

The update is the latest in a series of changes Twitter has implemented to strengthen its policies and security ahead of the election. The company also introduced a new misinformation policy and added a hub for election news to promote information from “reputable” sources. 

In this article: Twitter, Social media, security, 2020 Elections, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

View
PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

View
Google really wants you to game on a Chromebook for some reason

Google really wants you to game on a Chromebook for some reason

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr