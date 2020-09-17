Twitter steps up account security for politicians ahead of the election

Twitter is stepping up security for accounts belonging to elected officials and other “high profile” figures ahead of the election. With the update, Twitter will require users with weak passwords to update their logins, and will encourage them to enable two-factor authentication. The company will also enable “password reset protection,” to prevent unauthorized password resets and impose other measures to protect against hackers.
“We’re taking the additional step of proactively implementing account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the US,” Twitter explains. “Starting today, these accounts will be informed via an in-app notification from Twitter of some of the initial account security measures we will be requiring or strongly recommending going forward.