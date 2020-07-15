Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

The outlet reported that the hacked tweets had directed followers to send Bitcoin to accounts that were associated with the Tampa teenager.

The Twitter hack on July 15th originally targeted Bitcoin-related accounts, but then expanded to include accounts of high-profile celebrities and politicians such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden and even former president Barack Obama. The hacked tweets told their followers to send Bitcoin to a certain address, with the promised exchange of double the amount of Bitcoin in return.

According to Twitter, the hack was orchestrated via a phone spear phishing attack that targeted a few of its employees. The perpetrator then “used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes.” There was a report that said access came from finding logins in a Slack channel, but Twitter has not confirmed it.

The company said that the attacker targeted 130 accounts, tweeted from 45 of them, accessed 36 DM inboxes and copied account data from 7. Twitter has said that it is now improving its “methods of detecting and preventing inappropriate access” to its internal systems and “prioritizing security work” across its teams.

In a statement, Warren said that the FBI and the US Department of Justice had found the suspect in Hillsborough County after a “complex, nationwide investigation.” The teenager in question will be prosecuted in Hillsborough County.

UPDATE 7/31 3:33pm ET: The Department of Justice has released a statement that it has accused and charged not one, but three individuals for their alleged roles in the Twitter hack. The two other individuals are Mason Sheppard, 19, in the United Kingdom, Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, Florida.