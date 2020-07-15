Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

Three individuals were charged for their roles in the scam.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago
A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen in this photo illustration on October 31, 2017. Material posted on Facebok and other social media directly and indirectly reached over 126 million Americans between 2015 and 2017 according to a company testimony that will be presented to the US Senate judiciary committe on Tuesday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Authorities in Tampa, Florida have arrested a 17-year-old for being the alleged “mastermind” behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack that targeted several high-profile accounts on July 15th, 2020. (Update: Two others have also been arrested. See below for more details).

According to WFLA in Tampa, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against the teen, which include one count of organized fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal information with over $100,000 or 30 more victims, one count of access to computer or electronic device without authority, 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information and 17 counts of communications fraud.

The outlet reported that the hacked tweets had directed followers to send Bitcoin to accounts that were associated with the Tampa teenager.

The Twitter hack on July 15th originally targeted Bitcoin-related accounts, but then expanded to include accounts of high-profile celebrities and politicians such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden and even former president Barack Obama. The hacked tweets told their followers to send Bitcoin to a certain address, with the promised exchange of double the amount of Bitcoin in return.

According to Twitter, the hack was orchestrated via a phone spear phishing attack that targeted a few of its employees. The perpetrator then “used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes.” There was a report that said access came from finding logins in a Slack channel, but Twitter has not confirmed it.

The company said that the attacker targeted 130 accounts, tweeted from 45 of them, accessed 36 DM inboxes and copied account data from 7. Twitter has said that it is now improving its “methods of detecting and preventing inappropriate access” to its internal systems and “prioritizing security work” across its teams.

In a statement, Warren said that the FBI and the US Department of Justice had found the suspect in Hillsborough County after a “complex, nationwide investigation.” The teenager in question will be prosecuted in Hillsborough County.

UPDATE 7/31 3:33pm ET: The Department of Justice has released a statement that it has accused and charged not one, but three individuals for their alleged roles in the Twitter hack. The two other individuals are Mason Sheppard, 19, in the United Kingdom, Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, Florida.

In this article: Twitter, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
