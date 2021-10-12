Twitter tests swiping between Home and Latest Tweets on iPhone

It's a small tweak, but it should bring more visibility to the two options.
October 12th, 2021
POLAND - 2020/11/20: In this photo illustration a Twitter social media app logo seen displayed on a smartphone with blue world data stats in the background. (Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter's latest test is all about how you view tweets in the app. Some users on iOS will be able to swipe between the Home feed, which shows the top tweets in your timeline, and a chronological look at the latest tweets (the proper way to use Twitter, but you do you).

It's a fairly small user interface change, but a handy one for those who dart between the two views. The current method of switching between the views is through the button on the top right of the screen, but a swipe is quicker than a couple of taps.

The update could make the app's home screen a little messier if you have pinned lists that you swipe through. Still, it could be a welcome quality of life change for some folks while making the two options more prominent.

