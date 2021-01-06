Twitter is testing full-screen ads in Fleets

Twitter is testing ads in Fleets, the Instagram Stories-like feature it launched last year. The ads mark the first time Twitter has experimented with the type of full-screen vertical ads that are common throughout apps like Instagram or Snapchat.

Twitter is billing the ads as a way for brands to share the type of content that users are likely used to seeing on Instagram or other platforms. “Fleet ads are a space for brands to be creative: go behind the scenes, have a creator take over your account, or share a hot take,” the company wrote in a blog post.

To start, the new ads are available to just “a handful of advertisers'' and will be visible to a “small group” of US Twitter users. But the company hinted that if the experiment goes well, it may introduce the full-screen ad format elsewhere on Twitter. “We want to understand how this content performs for customers not just for Fleet ads, but for future iterations of full-screen formats on Twitter,” the company said.