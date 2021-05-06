Twitter makes in-app tipping official with 'Tip Jar'

Twitter just introduced its long-rumored in-app tipping feature. The company is enabling some users to add a “tip jar” to their profile so other users can pay them without leaving the app. Twitter says for now it’s making the feature available to “a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English,” including creators, journalists, nonprofits and other influential users.

Users who have access to Tip Jar are able to connect their account to Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. Those who visit their profile on iOS will then be able to send them cash (Android users will only have access to tipping via Spaces for now). Twitter added that it doesn't take a cut from users' tips.

Twitter

An early version of the feature was previously spotted back in March, and Twitter VP of Product Ilya Brown previously told Engadget the company was thinking about how to integrate tipping into its service, since many users already drop their Venmo or cash App handles.