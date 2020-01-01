Twitter will bring back verification requests

After years of putting off promises to fix its messy verification policy, Twitter might soon make it easier for users to get that coveted blue checkmark. The company is working on a new feature that will allow users to request verification, according to screenshots posted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The images, which were not disputed by Twitter, show a “request verification” feature in the app’s account settings.
Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020
The company previously allowed users to request verification, but “paused” the feature in 2017 after Twitter verified a white supremacist.