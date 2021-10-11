Twitter will host watch parties for Paramount+ shows

They're part of a deal ViacomCBS signed with Twitter to host more of its content on the platform.
Every so often, it seems broadcasters remember Twitter is a platform they can use to promote their content. Case and point: ViacomCBS just announced a multi-year deal that will see the social media network stream video from across its brand portfolio. Additionally, the two companies plan to host three Paramount+ watch parties. ViacomCBS didn’t say what shows it will air through the effort, but they’ll all be from the platform’s original content library. As part of the deal, ViacomCBS also plans to leverage Twitter’s marketing tools, including Moments.

The deal builds on a previous agreement Twitter had in place with Viacom prior to the company’s $30 billion merger with CBS in 2019. Notably, it’s more expansive in scope, with Twitter gaining access to ViacomCBS’ entire portfolio, including brands like CBS Sports, BET and Nickelodeon, in addition to the ability to stream content globally. Twitter and ViacomCBS did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement. In theory, the deal is a win for everyone. ViacomCBS gets a chance to promote its content, and Twitter gains access to additional revenue. 

