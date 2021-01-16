Paramount+ will replace CBS All Access on March 4th

CBS All Access’ days are numbered... in name, at least. ViacomCBS has revealed that Paramount+, its expansion and rebranding of All Access, will launch in the US on March 4th. The streaming service will come to Nordic countries on March 25th, Australia in mid-2021, and Canada later in the year (although Canadians will see the rebrand right away).

Paramount+ is ultimately a bid to compete with NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Disney+, HBO Max and other network-oriented rivals. Where All Access was originally focused on CBS and internet-only originals, the new offering includes shows from a host of ViacomCBS channels as well as Paramount’s movie library. In theory, you’ll have a reason to subscribe beyond following the latest Star Trek series.