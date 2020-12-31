Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NBCUniversal

'The Office' has left Netflix for NBC's Peacock streaming service

The streaming wars have cost Netflix subscribers 'The Office,' now that it's a Peacock-exclusive.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
23m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
'The Office' on Peacock
NBCUniversal

Sponsored Links

Even though the US version of The Office has been off the air for years, its familiarity and light brand of workplace comedy has kept it atop the streaming charts ever since. However, now that NBC has a streaming service of its own, it’s snatched the subscription streaming rights back, removing The Office from Netflix as the calendar turned over from 2020 to 2021.

If you like watching The Office over and over again, live in the US and you already have Peacock, either as a standalone subscription ($5 per month with advertisements or $10 per month ad-free) or as part of your Comcast package, then you’re all set.

Otherwise, you may have some decisions to make. Is switching subscriptions — or adding another one to a list that probably also includes services like HBO Max, CBS All Access and Disney+ — worth it to you? Peacock does have other content like Parks & Recreation, and just launched its Saved By the Bell reboot to positive reviews.

If you really only want to watch The Office, then maybe it makes sense to get off the shifting sands of licenses and streaming services, and simply buy the show. Snagging the series on Blu-ray for HD viewing is expensive at $120, and sold out at every store I could find. The DVD edition is cheaper at $50, but 480p is a tough ask. Your best, and cheapest, bet may be buying a digital copy, as The Office: Complete Series run is available from retailers like Vudu or Apple’s iTunes for $30.

If you don’t want to pay at all, Peacock is streaming the first two seasons for free, and has posted some of its add-on content on YouTube for you to enjoy, with more coming over the next few days. For paying subscribers, there’s considerably more, with curated episodes featuring each character’s best moments, and even a 24/7 live channel dedicated to the sights and sounds of an office environment. They’ve also added some Behind the Scenes extras and extended-cut “Superfan” episodes that add previously unseen footage.

'The Office' superfan episodes
NBCUniversal
In this article: peacock, streaming, the office, NBCUniversal, vudu, Comcast, Netflix, itunes, NBC, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S21 so far

Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S21 so far

View
T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
A workout-at-home service report card

A workout-at-home service report card

View
A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr