Twitter is working on a fix for its automated image cropping

Twitter will change its automated image cropping feature after users complained that it was biased.

The company says it’s working to “decrease our reliance” on automatic cropping so users can ultimately control how their images appear in a tweet. “We hope that giving people more choices for image cropping and previewing what they’ll look like in the Tweet composer may help reduce the risk of harm,” Twitter writes. “Going forward, we are committed to following the “what you see is what you get” principles of design, meaning quite simply: the photo you see in the Tweet composer is what it will look like in the Tweet.” It’s not clear when these changes might be implemented.