Twitter will now remember your tab preference on Android and iOS

The app won't default to the "For You" timeline if you don't want it to.
The Twitter logo is seen on an iPhone mobile device in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 12 October, 2022. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|February 6, 2023

When Twitter introduced its curated “For You” tab at the start of this year, the feature shipped with an oversight. If you closed the Twitter app or web client after switching to the platform’s reverse chronological “Following” timeline, both would default back to the For You feed after you came back. At the end of January, Twitter took an initial step to address that oversight, tweaking the web client to remember the tab you left off at before closing your tabs. At the time, the company said a similar fix was “coming soon” for Android and iOS. That fix is now available.

Today’s change won’t bring back Twitter’s old “twinkle” button, but it does let you stick to your preferred timeline. And if you primarily use Twitter to follow real-world events, it should make it easier to use the app for that purpose. Notably, the change to Twitter's interface coincides with the company's recent decision to cut off third-party clients. That move led to apps like Tweetbot shutting down, leaving the official client the only way to access Twitter.

