Twitter's For You tabbed interface starts rolling out on desktop web browsers

Twitter’s “For You” tab, which debuted on iOS devices earlier this week, has begun rolling out to desktop web browsers. The new interface replaces the “sparkle” icon that previously allowed you to toggle between the platform’s algorithmically generated and reverse chronological feeds.

As The Verge notes, the For You tab is now the default view you see when you first visit Twitter after the update is available on your web browser. That said, the desktop version doesn’t appear to force you to stick with the For You feed like Twitter’s updated iOS app does. When I visited the website on my computer, I switched to the “Following” view and then closed the browser tab where I was viewing my feed. When I opened a new tab and navigated back to Twitter, the site defaulted to the Following view.

You can now easily switch between “For you” and “Following” on web. Android coming soon 👀 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2023

On Friday, Twitter said the new interface would roll out to Android devices “soon.” Twitter introduced a similar feature in 2022, only to abandon the idea days after a chorus of users complained they didn’t want the previously named Home feed imposed on them. However, at the end of last year, Musk tweeted that Twitter would move forward with the change. “Main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between the top, latest, trending and topics that follow," he said at the time. "Twitter search nav already sorta does this after you search."