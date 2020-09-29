Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

UAE plans to put a lander on the Moon by 2024

The ambitious project would exclusively use Emirati engineers.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
27m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

UAE
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

In a series of tweets, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates has expressed his desire to see a UAE-made lander reach the moon. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also ruler of Dubai, says that a lander, dubbed Rashid (after his late father), would launch in 2024. If successful, the UAE will be the fourth nation, after the US, the (former) Soviet Union and China, to reach our nearest neighbor. As PhysOrg notes, several others, including India and Israel, have unsuccessfully attempted to make the same journey.

Al Maktoum said that the project would be used to create new technical capabilities across the UAE and improve scientific research. He added that the project would be entirely built on the “state’s land,” and by “Emirati engineers.” That’s different to the UAE’s previous mission to Mars, which was co-developed with a number of American colleges and built at the University of Colorado. The Sheikh added that any data discovered would be shared with any and all research centers across the globe. 

In this article: Dubai, UAE, Moon, Space, Launch, Sheikh Mohammed, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists find evidence of multiple underground lakes on Mars

Scientists find evidence of multiple underground lakes on Mars

View
The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

View
Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

View
The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

View
Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr