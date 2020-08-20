California Uber drivers sue company over Prop 22 app notifications

It’s no secret Uber has been aggressively supporting Proposition 22, a California ballot initiative that would allow the company to skirt a state law requiring them to classify drivers as employees.
Now, a group of the app’s drivers say the company’s lobbying has gone too far. The Washington Post reports that a group of drivers have sued the ride hailing company over its aggressive use of in-app pop-ups encouraging drivers to support Prop 22. The in-app notifications require drivers to click through the messages while they’re working. This amounts to “illegal political coercion,” the lawsuit claims.