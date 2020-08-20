California Uber drivers sue company over Prop 22 app notifications

Uber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But the company isn’t the only one to face criticism for its lobbying for Prop 22. DoorDash, which also relies on gig workers, has been criticized for requiring its drivers to deliver orders in “Yes on 22” takeout bags.

Update 10/22 4:23pm ET: In a statement, an Uber spokesperson called the lawsuit “absurd.”

"This is an absurd lawsuit, without merit, filed solely for press attention and without regard for the facts. It can’t distract from the truth: that the vast majority of drivers support Prop 22 and have for months because they know it will improve their lives and protect the way they prefer to work.”