Uber is developing tech to ensure drivers wear face masks

Uber has already been supplying masks and disinfectants to drivers, but this new policy might be vital if the company hopes to revitalize its business as governments lift their lockdown restrictions. Ridesharing has taken a sharp hit as stay-at-home orders, closed stores and fear of travel have left would-be customers reluctant to go anywhere — especially in the close confines of a car. Masks would not only reduce the chances of infection, but increase trust for both sides.

It might also be necessary for the survival of the company. Lyft recently laid off more than 1,000 employees to adapt to the financial realities of the pandemic, and The Information has claimed that Uber is looking at laying off roughly 20 percent of its staff. Job cuts like these could help the companies weather declines for a while, but they might not be enough if would-be customers remain frightened.