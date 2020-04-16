Uber is developing tech to ensure drivers wear face masks

Uber is coming to terms with the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s using technology to make sure everyone adjusts. The company has confirmed to CNN Business that it’s requiring face masks or similar coverings for both drivers and passengers in countries like the US, and is developing technology to detect whether or not drivers are abiding by those rules. It didn’t elaborate on how the technology would work, although Uber already has a Real Time ID-check feature that periodically asks drivers to take selfies.
A CNN tipster added that Uber was looking into ways to ensure riders wore masks, although privacy concerns clearly make that more difficult.