Appeals court backs ruling that Uber, Lyft should treat drivers as employees

Uber and Lyft lost in court in Thursday, as the First Appellate District court in San Francisco affirmed a preliminary injunction placed against the companies last month. That ruling said there’s “overwhelming likelihood” the two companies are misclassifying their drivers as contractors instead of employees under the state’s AB5 law.

However, for the time being this won’t change much. As NBC News notes, the ruling will be put on hold for at least 60 days, and the companies can potentially appeal to the California Supreme Court. That would put them beyond a vote in November on the Proposition 22 ballot measure backed by Uber and Lyft. If it passes, it would exempt them from AB5, and put into place measures that could make it nearly impossible to roll back.