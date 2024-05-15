Uber will soon let you reserve a shuttle to get home from a big concert or ballgame

Google I/O isn’t the only tech-adjacent event this week. Uber just held its annual GO-GET event and announced a whole bunch of new features coming to the rideshare platform/taxi app/whatever you wanna call it. Much of this news concerns shuttles and expanded ride sharing options, specifically a new option called Uber Shuttle.

This lets users reserve up to five seats up to seven days in advance for transportation to and from major events like concerts and basketball games, though it's also available for trips to the airport. The company brags that this feature is particularly budget-friendly, noting that each rider will pay “a fraction of the price of an UberX.” The company promises that these rides will not be impacted by surge pricing. It’s also worth noting that these shuttles are only for events listed in the app, which is kind of a bummer.

Uber has partnered with Live Nation to bring these shuttles to certain venues throughout the summer, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Charlotte’s PNC Pavilion. These Uber Shuttles won’t be your typical Nissan Sentra or Toyota Camry. They are actual shuttles that hold anywhere from 14 to 55 occupants. The company says each driver will be commercially licensed to operate a large transport vehicle.

Rideshare companies have been trying to crack the "rebranded bus" for a while now. Uber tried something in 2015, called Uber Hop, which was meant to group more riders together who are on a similar route. It didn't last, but Uber Pool shared rides were a thing for years until the pandemic. This time, Uber's effort is strictly targeted at events, trying to fill a gap that exists in places where public transportation to and from venues isn't terribly efficient thanks to our country's reliance on cars.

GO-GET wasn't just about shuttles with a fresh coat of Silicon Valley paint. UberX Share, the company's replacement for Uber Pool that launched in 2023, is getting a new feature that lets users schedule shared rides in advance to save a bit of money. The company notes that an average rider should save around 25 percent per ride using this tool when compared to a regular trip with UberX.

It says this is “perfect for commutes,” as the company has seen data that rides during traditional commuting hours have shot up recently. Uber also says its “intentionally launching this new offering in cities that have experienced some of the highest rates of employees returning to office.” This includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and Atlanta, with more locations to be added in the near future.

The company also announced Uber Caregiver, which lets people book rides for loved ones to doctors appointments and the like. Eventually, you'll also be able to use it to get things like groceries or over-the-counter medication delivered as well. If you're caring for someone, they can add you in their Uber app as a designated Caregiver, which then gives you the option to do things like booking a ride. Uber says you'll also be able to apply insurance benefits — so if the person you're caring for is on a program that provides a set number of rides to a medical services center, for example, those things can be applied in the app to save you out-of-pocket cash. Caregiver will roll out this summer, starting with ride booking options.

Uber

Food delivery platform Uber Eats is getting a couple of updates. The company has added Costco to its lineup of retail delivery offerings. Costco members will not only get stuff delivered, but should get an additional discount on top of membership privileges. Finally, Uber Eats Lists is a new way for people to decide on what to nosh on. This allows users to peruse restaurant recommendations from friends and local foodies. Uber says this “makes it easy to explore a new city or switch up your go-tos.” The service launches in July in NYC and Chicago, with more cities to come.

Regular Uber users should look out for these features throughout the summer, though not if they live in Minneapolis. Uber’s pulling up stakes after the city council voted to increase driver pay. It would rather leave a bustling metropolis than abide by a slight pay increase. After all, the idea of fair pay could spread and infect the innocent minds of Uber drivers everywhere. Long live the totally healthy and normal gig economy.

Correction, May 15 2024, 2:45PM ET: This story has been updated to correct information about Uber Caregiver and to clarify that surge pricing does not apply to the Uber Shuttle service. The headline has also been updated.