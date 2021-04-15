Ubisoft delays Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major expansion to May 13th

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will come out a couple of weeks later than expected. It was supposed to be available on April 29th, but now Ubisoft has announced on Twitter that it will be released on May 13th instead. The video game developer said it pushed back the release date "to deliver a more refined experience" and promised to publish an article that provides transparency and insights into its dev process.

Ubisoft didn't expound on why it delayed the expansion's rollout, but it's worth noting that a lot of Valhalla players across platforms have been complaining about a buggy experience. While some reported coming across just one or two bugs, others encountered frequent crashes and other major issues that prevent them from making progress. PC Gamer says the developer even had to remove parts of the Ostara Festival seasonal event last month, because they were causing the game to crash.

The Wrath of the Druids expansion pack will have you exploring the forests of Ireland wile hunting an ancient druidic cult called the Children of Danu. It's already included in the price of AC Valhalla's season pass, but it will also be available as a standalone purchase.