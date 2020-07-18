Police respond to potential hostage situation at Ubisoft Montreal office

According to the CBC and other local media, a major police operation is underway at the headquarters of Ubisoft Montreal. At approximately 1:30 PM ET, a group of suspects entered the building. Montreal Police confirmed there’s an ongoing operation in the area, but stopped short of calling it a hostage situation. As of 3:10 PM ET, police say there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Videos people have uploaded to Twitter and other social media platforms show heavily armed officers cordoning off the surrounding area, as well as a large host of people on the roof of the studio. Eric Pope, a community manager with the company, said on Twitter he recognized some of the people on the roof of the building. Ubisoft Montreal’s main office is located in the city’s trendy Mile End neighborhood. Police have asked people to stay away from the area.