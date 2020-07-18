Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

Police respond to potential hostage situation at Ubisoft Montreal office

Employees have barricaded themselves on the roof of the building.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
French videogame giant Ubisoft's Montreal office is seen on July 18, 2020 in Quebec, Canada. - The recent sexual-harassment scandal shaking Ubisoft, the leading French video game publisher and one of the biggest names around the world, is only the tip of the iceberg, the 34-year-old Quebec native longtime female pro-gaming icon, Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey told AFP. (Photo by Eric THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by ERIC THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

According to the CBC and other local media, a major police operation is underway at the headquarters of Ubisoft Montreal. At approximately 1:30 PM ET, a group of suspects entered the building. Montreal Police confirmed there’s an ongoing operation in the area, but stopped short of calling it a hostage situation. As of 3:10 PM ET, police say there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

Videos people have uploaded to Twitter and other social media platforms show heavily armed officers cordoning off the surrounding area, as well as a large host of people on the roof of the studio. Eric Pope, a community manager with the company, said on Twitter he recognized some of the people on the roof of the building. Ubisoft Montreal’s main office is located in the city’s trendy Mile End neighborhood. Police have asked people to stay away from the area.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft for comment. We’ll update this story when we hear back from the company, and as more information becomes available.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 3,500 employees worked out of Ubisoft Montreal’s main office. Earlier this week, the studio shipped its latest game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Update (3:51 PM ET): Police say they’re in the process of evacuating the building now, and that “no threat has been identified for now.”

Developing...

ubisoft montreal, Ubisoft, Montreal, video games, gaming
