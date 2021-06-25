Ubisoft Montreal takes over work on ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake’

The game was supposed to come out this year but will be released 'when it's ready.'
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
Ubisoft

Work on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake evidently hasn't gone as smoothly as Ubisoft hoped. The company has now put its Montreal studio in charge of the project. Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai had been working on the game.

Ubisoft Montreal was "the very birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy," the developers wrote in a message to fans. The original game was released in 2003. The dev team "will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it's ready."

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was delayed from January 2021 to March last year, before it was put on hold indefinitely. As of last June, Ubisoft was targeting a 2022 release window. That seems less likely given the latest update. Engadget has contacted Ubisoft for comment.

This is far from the only Ubisoft game to suffer from a protected development cycle. Skull and Bones has been in the works since 2013 and, until alpha test footage leaked last week, Ubisoft hadn't shown much from the often-delayed title since E3 2018. As for Beyond Good and Evil 2, that was first teased in 2008 and officially announced in 2017. That game still does not have a release window.

