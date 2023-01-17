Sponsored Links

Ubisoft staff in Paris will strike over working conditions

Game developers want pay raises and shorter work weeks.
Visitors wait in line in front of Ubisoft's "Assasin's Creed" video game booth on the opening day of the "Paris Games Week" video-game fair, after the cancellation of two editions due to the pandemic, with a banner of Nintendo's MarioKart Deluxe game in the background in Paris on November 2, 2022. - The largest French video game fair, Paris Games Week, is open on November 2 to 6. If video games remain the preferred digital leisure activity of young people, with 95% of 10-17 year olds playing them, the practice concerns more than 37 million French people, 53% even declaring that they play them "at least once a week", according to the Syndicat des editeurs de logiciels de loisirs (Leisure software editors union)(Sell). (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Jon Fingas
Jon Fingas|@jonfingas|January 17, 2023 1:30 PM

It's Ubisoft's turn to face strikes from unhappy game developers. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo has called for Ubisoft Paris employees to strike on January 27th to demand better working conditions. The labor union wants an "immediate" 10 percent salary increase to account for inflation and improved hours that include a four-day work week. Solidaires Informatique also wants greater transparency on workforce changes, as well as pledges to avoid thinly-disguised firings and "abusive" management practices that push staff to quit.

The strike plan comes in response to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's internal email following news the company was cancelling three games and otherwise grappling with tough economic conditions. As PC Gamer notes, Guillemot called for workers to be "especially careful" with spending and warned of moves that included "targeted restructuring" and "natural attrition." To Solidaires Informatique, the executive is attempting to "shift the blame" to staff while not-so-subtly hinting at layoffs, pay cuts and quiet studio closures.

Ubisoft Paris declined to comment to Engadget. This isn't the first time Solidaires Informatique has taken Ubisoft to task over its behavior. The labor group sued Ubisoft in 2021 for allegedly fostering a culture of "institutional sexual harassment" where it was easier to tolerate horrible behavior than fix it. The company had already fired key managers accused of misconduct, but others remained in place.

The call to action joins a growing labor movement across the gaming world. Microsoft just recognized the game industry's largest union, while more Activision Blizzard workers are winning union votes. That's on top of a gradual turn away from the long hours of crunch time that have often defined game development. Eidos' Quebec studios started four-day weeks in 2021, and talent has sometimes left to form independent studios where crunch is forbidden. Simply put, employees are no longer willing to accept the status quo.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Ubisoft staff in Paris will strike over working conditions
news
gear
gaming
strike
labor
labor rights
Ubisoft
games
work
business
union
video games