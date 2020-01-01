Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell launches a game studio

Mountaintop Studios will focus on multiplayer titles.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nate Mitchell, Vice President of Product at Oculus VR Studios speaks during a media event to introduce the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, June 11, 2015. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s been a while since Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell left Facebook, and now it’s clear what he’s doing next. TechCrunch reports that Mitchell has launched a new game studio, Mountaintop, with the help of industry veterans who’ve worked at Double Fine, Fortnite creator Epic Games, Hidden Path, Respawn and The Last of Us’ Naughty Dog. It’s too soon to outline Mountaintop’s first project, but the developers are focusing on “multiplayer games for players who crave a challenge.”

They also hope to toss out some of the baggage of established game makers. The company will be “remote-first” even after the pandemic, and aims to both be more inclusive and avoid the crunch time that plagues many studios. Mitchell didn’t make specific commitments about staff (there are just five employees so far), but he told TechCrunch that a brand new studio could have the “right foundation.” Ideally, Mountaintop won’t succumb to the toxic workplace culture that has threatened to consume other companies.

Mitchell didn’t expect to share more details about the inaugural game until 2021 at the earliest. It’ll be a long time before you see the first fruits of the team’s work. That leaves much unknown at this point. The core talent and culture are there — it’s a question of whether Mountaintop can preserve those values as it expands and makes progress on its first title, particularly given the usual delays, tight release schedules and other challenges that define the game industry.

In this article: oculus, Facebook, Nate Mitchell, Mountaintop Studios, games, video games, crunch, diversity, inclusivity, inclusion, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

View
Nintendo makes vague apology for Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo makes vague apology for Joy-Con drift issues

View
Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
YouTube TV costs $65 a month after yet another price increase

YouTube TV costs $65 a month after yet another price increase

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr