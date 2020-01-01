Ubisoft fires Assassin's Creed creative director amid misconduct allegations

Ubisoft has fired Ashraf Ismail, the former creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in the wake of misconduct allegations. Ismail stepped down from his role on the game in June, though he remained with the company. A fan publicly accused him of taking advantage of his position and lying about his marital status while seeking a relationship with her.

“Following an investigation by an external firm, it was determined that Ashraf’s employment with Ubisoft had to be terminated,” the company told employees at its Montreal office, where the latest game in the franchise is in development, according to Kotaku. “We cannot provide any details about this confidential investigation.” Ubisoft confirmed to Bloomberg it has dismissed Ismail.