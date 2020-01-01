Ubisoft CEO lays out a plan to change the company's toxic culture

A week after launching investigations into many claims of harassment and misconduct, Ubisoft’s CEO gave an update on what the company is doing to change things. In a letter posted on its website and emailed to employees, Yves Guillemot said “the types of inappropriate behavior we have recently learned about cannot and will not be tolerated.”

That’s sharply in contrast to reports from employees and statements posted internally, citing complaints made to HR in the past that they said have been ignored. Even today, Chelsea O’Hara, touted as a success story of the company’s mentorship program, wrote extensively about the reality of her experience at Ubisoft where she felt marginalized and exploited.