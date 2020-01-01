Three Ubisoft executives leave amid misconduct allegations

More executives are leaving Ubisoft in the wake of misconduct allegations. The company has announced (via Kotaku) that Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët has resigned immediately after Libération claims he enabled misconduct by other executives, including Tommy François. The publisher’s Managing Director for Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, has also left immediately after multiple allegations against employees in the country made it “impossible for him to continue” in the role.
Global human resources head Cécile Cornet is also leaving, although Ubisoft stressed that she made that choice “in the best interest of the Company’s unity.” Her exit comes alongside “restructuring and strengthening” HR to adapt to the new realities of the business.