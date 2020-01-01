Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Three Ubisoft executives leave amid misconduct allegations

They include the company's chief creative officer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
The Ubisoft logo is seen at the Ubisoft E3 press conference, June 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. - The E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 11-13. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

More executives are leaving Ubisoft in the wake of misconduct allegations. The company has announced (via Kotaku) that Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët has resigned immediately after Libération claims he enabled misconduct by other executives, including Tommy François. The publisher’s Managing Director for Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, has also left immediately after multiple allegations against employees in the country made it “impossible for him to continue” in the role.

Global human resources head Cécile Cornet is also leaving, although Ubisoft stressed that she made that choice “in the best interest of the Company’s unity.” Her exit comes alongside “restructuring and strengthening” HR to adapt to the new realities of the business.

CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot reiterated that the moves were vital to put an end to “toxic behaviors” and help Ubisoft “improve and strengthen” its culture. He maintained that the misconduct was in stark opposition to values that he “never compromised — and never will.”

These additional departures come just days after a slew of allegations surfaced against numerous employees across Ubisoft’s offices. The accusations ranged from sexual harassment and intimidation through to abuse, racism and retaliation. Some of the accusers added that HR and management would disregard complaints, making it possible for staff to continue misconduct.

The unusual weekend timing likely isn’t coincidental. The executive resignations were announced just before Ubisoft’s Forward showcase, which takes place today (July 12th) at 3PM ET. In theory, this addresses the core issues plaguing Ubisoft and lets it focus more on upcoming games rather than internal turmoil.

