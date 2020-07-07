Ubisoft is giving away 'Watch Dogs 2' on PC this weekend

The Ubisoft Forward showcase that’s taking place this Sunday will offer more details on the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hyper Scape, as well as some other upcoming Ubisoft titles. While you might be content to catch up with all of the news after the fact, Ubisoft is sweetening the pot for those who watch the event as it happens — live viewers can claim a free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2.

If you log in with your Uplay account during the main Ubisoft Forward stream, which gets under way at 3PM ET, the hacking-centered game is yours to keep. Ubisoft is also giving away goodies for other games to some folks who answer trivia questions correctly during the event. There's also a 90-minute pre-show, which starts at 1:30PM.