Ubisoft is giving away 'Watch Dogs 2' on PC this weekend

You'll need to log in with your Uplay account during the Ubisoft Forward showcase.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago
Watch Dogs 2
Ubisoft

The Ubisoft Forward showcase that’s taking place this Sunday will offer more details on the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hyper Scape, as well as some other upcoming Ubisoft titles. While you might be content to catch up with all of the news after the fact, Ubisoft is sweetening the pot for those who watch the event as it happens — live viewers can claim a free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2.

If you log in with your Uplay account during the main Ubisoft Forward stream, which gets under way at 3PM ET, the hacking-centered game is yours to keep. Ubisoft is also giving away goodies for other games to some folks who answer trivia questions correctly during the event. There's also a 90-minute pre-show, which starts at 1:30PM.

Ubisoft said the showcase will include more details about Watch Dogs: Legion. The publisher announced the third entry in the franchise at E3 2019, and Engadget had some hands-on time with it back then. Ubisoft initially planned to drop the game in March, but it pushed back the release date to sometime later this year. Perhaps we'll find out this weekend when it plans to finally ship Watch Dogs: Legion.

