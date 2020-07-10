Ubisoft posts 'Far Cry 6' teaser starring Giancarlo Esposito

This morning, a listing for Far Cry 6 leaked on the Hong Kong version of the PlayStation Store, Polygon reports. Ubisoft hasn’t officially announced the game, a sequel to Far Cry New Dawn, but following the leak, the company tweeted a teaser that confirms it.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykG — anjohn0422 (@anjohn0422) July 10, 2020

Screenshots from the leak show Giancarlo Esposito (aka Gus Fring of Breaking Bad) as the game’s lead. Ubisoft’s tweet reads, “Anton would not be pleased,” and it shows a seven-second clip of Esposito taking a deep drag of a cigar.