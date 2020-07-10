Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft posts 'Far Cry 6' teaser starring Giancarlo Esposito

A listing for the game leaked on Hong Kong's PlayStation Store this morning.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Far Cry 6
Ubisoft

This morning, a listing for Far Cry 6 leaked on the Hong Kong version of the PlayStation Store, Polygon reports. Ubisoft hasn’t officially announced the game, a sequel to Far Cry New Dawn, but following the leak, the company tweeted a teaser that confirms it.

Screenshots from the leak show Giancarlo Esposito (aka Gus Fring of Breaking Bad) as the game’s lead. Ubisoft’s tweet reads, “Anton would not be pleased,” and it shows a seven-second clip of Esposito taking a deep drag of a cigar.

Based on the screenshots, it appears Esposito’s character, Anton Castillo, is the dictator of Yara, “a tropical paradise frozen in time.” Castillo’s “ruthless oppression” ignites a revolution, and players will assume the role of Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter battling Castillo’s military.

It’s not clear if Ubisoft originally planned to announce Far Cry 6 at its Ubisoft Forward showcase this Sunday, but thanks to this leak, we can expect more details from the digital event. The leaked screenshots list the release date as February 18th, 2021.

