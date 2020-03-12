UK general says a quarter of the army could be robots by the 2030s

It’s no secret that numerous militaries are relying more on drones and other robotic vehicles, but the UK’s leadership has a particularly bold vision. As the Guardian reports, armed forces head General Sir Nick Carter told Sky News in an interview that he believed a quarter of the British Army could be robots by the 2030s. He was careful to stress that he wasn’t setting firm targets, but these automatons could serve at and near the front lines of a given conflict.

This wasn’t idle speculation. More money for robotic warfare was expected to play a key role in a five-year defense review that has been postponed. Carter asked the government to move forward with the review during his Sky appearance.