UK regulator blocks Microsoft's Activision Blizzard merger over cloud concerns

The UK’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has announced it will block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. In a statement, the body said the deal risks harming the nascent cloud-gaming market by creating a monopoly player. It added that, if the deal concluded, Microsoft would have a market share of between 60 and 70 percent, “incentive to withhold [Activision Blizzard] games from competitors and substantially weaken competition in this important growing market.”

The nature of the UK’s investigation originally centered both on cloud issues but also the broader console gaming market. But in March of this year, said that the console market would be less of an issue than it had originally suspected. It conclusion was, broadly speaking, that while Microsoft could block high-profile Activision Blizzard titles, like Call of Duty, from rival platforms, it didn’t make much business sense to leave all of those sales on the table. Consequently, the investigation refocused on the cloud gaming market, which is where it found greater cause for concern.

In its report (.PDF), the CMA says that Microsoft’s strengths as a brand and as an infrastructure provider needed to be taken into consideration. And that, if it was combined with Activision Blizzard’s portfolio of gaming titles, could be more readily weaponized in the cloud gaming sphere. And even if they weren’t used as a cudgel against Sony and Nintendo, as well as other cloud gaming companies, there was still a risk of the more general ills of a monopoly provider. For instance, it said the deal would “standardize the terms and conditions on which games are available, as opposed to them being determined by the dynamism and creativity of competition in the market.”

We remain fully committed to our acquisition with @ATVI_AB and will appeal today's determination by the CMA. Here's our statement. pic.twitter.com/ylvDP5RUqQ — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) April 26, 2023

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has published a note (via Substack) saying that while the news isn’t what he wanted, “it is far from the final word on this deal.” He added that Microsoft will contest the decision, saying that blocking the deal will “stifle investment, competition and job creation throughout the UK gaming industry.” Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has also published a note on Twitter, saying that the decision “appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works.”

