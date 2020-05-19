Latest in Gear

Image credit: athima tongloom via Getty Images

Ukraine catches hacker who tried to sell 773 million stolen email addresses

Law enforcement confiscated equipment with two terabytes of stolen info.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A computer programmer or hacker prints a code on a laptop keyboard to break into a secret organization system.
athima tongloom via Getty Images

Today, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced that it has detained the hacker, known as Sanix, who caused a stir last year for trying to sell a database with 773 million email addresses and 21 million unique passwords. Officials say that 87-gigabyte database was only a fraction of the stolen data Sanix collected. He allegedly had seven similar databases, which held personal and financial data from residents in the European Union and North America.

The stolen data included email passwords, bank card PIN codes, e-wallets of cryptocurrencies, PayPal accounts and info about computers hacked for botnets and DDoS attacks. In a raid of Sanix’s residence, law enforcement confiscated equipment with two terabytes of stolen information.

As KrebsOnSecurity points out, much of the data Sanix amassed was years old and was a compilation of compromised credentials primarily stolen in public breaches. But as recently as this month, Sanix was allegedly selling access to universities and a compromised VPN account for the government of San Bernardino, California.

If nothing else, this speaks to the massive amount of personal information floating around on the internet, ready to be scooped up by hackers like Sanix. It should also be a reminder to make sure your accounts are as secure as possible.

In this article: ukraine, officials, arrest, detain, hacker, sanix, breach, stolen, data, banking, dark web, financial, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

View
Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

View
Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

View
Microsoft brings Linux GUI apps to Windows 10

Microsoft brings Linux GUI apps to Windows 10

View
Facebook Shops turn business pages into online stores

Facebook Shops turn business pages into online stores

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr