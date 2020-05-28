UK’s biggest solar plant gets the official go-ahead

A proposed solar park that would be the largest in the United Kingdom has received a greenlight from government officials for development, the UK Planning Inspectorate Office announced Thursday. The Cleve Hill Solar Park would consist of 880,000 solar panels, according to The Guardian, and have a peak capacity of 350 megawatts (MW). That should be enough to power about 91,000 homes, according to the Cleve Hill website. It’s set to be built near Faversham, Kent; about 60 miles (96 km) southeast of London.
Cleve Hill Solar Park would consist of photo-voltaic modules, energy storage and “associated development infrastructure.” The solar energy generated would help the UK reach its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, developers said on the Cleve Hill website. Because the plant’s capacity exceeds 50MW, it’s deemed a “Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project” and had to undergo an application process consisting of examination phase and public hearings.