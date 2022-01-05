Let's watch two minutes of the upcoming 'Uncharted' movie

After a give or take a decade in development hell, the film adaptation of the Uncharted series is slated to arrive in theaters next month. And during CES, Tom Holland introduced a small, action-heavy segment of the film in which he is flung from a plane, repeatedly shot at and then hit by a car.

If it looks at all familiar, that's probably because this plane scene was heavily featured in the film's first trailer — an apparent nod to the third game in the series. For better or worse it certainly has all the trappings of a quicktime event.

The release date for Uncharted has been pushed back a few times, but it's slated to hit theaters on February 18 now.