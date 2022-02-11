Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sony Pictures

'Uncharted' movie release date slides to February 11th, 2022

The 'Uncharted' movie has been in the works for over a decade, and now fans will have to wait a little longer.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
57m ago
'Uncharted'
Sony Pictures

Word of an Uncharted movie started floating around even before the second game in the series came out. We’ve been talking about it since at least 2008, many years before filming supposedly wrapped in October of last year. However, in the era of COVID, movie release schedules continue to shift as studios look for a way to get in front of theatrical audiences, and now Sony Pictures has released new premiere dates for several upcoming movies.

As reported by Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the Uncharted movie release date has shifted from July 16th of this year to February 11th, 2022. The film’s official Twitter account simply lists 2022, and given all of the delays so far, that kind of window is probably more appropriate.

In this article: Uncharted, sony pictures, Mark Wahlberg, tom holland, delay, entertainment, gaming
