'Uncharted' movie release date slides to February 11th, 2022

Word of an Uncharted movie started floating around even before the second game in the series came out. We’ve been talking about it since at least 2008, many years before filming supposedly wrapped in October of last year. However, in the era of COVID, movie release schedules continue to shift as studios look for a way to get in front of theatrical audiences, and now Sony Pictures has released new premiere dates for several upcoming movies.

As reported by Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the Uncharted movie release date has shifted from July 16th of this year to February 11th, 2022. The film’s official Twitter account simply lists 2022, and given all of the delays so far, that kind of window is probably more appropriate.