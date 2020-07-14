The 'Uncharted' movie has finally started filming

Oh crap, oh crap, oh crap! After goodness knows how many years, the Uncharted movie has finally started shooting. Spider-Man star Tom Holland announced the news through an Instagram post that shows a chair with the word "Nate" on it and the not-so-subtle caption "Day one #Uncharted." The video game adaptation has spent more than a decade in pre-production hell, cycling through six different directors (Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight) before landing on Ruben Fleischer, the creative force behind Zombieland and the panned but commercially successful Venom.

Holland is 24-years-old and is, therefore, expected to play a slightly younger version of the thrill-seeking explorer. (Drake is roughly 30 in the original Uncharted game.) He'll be acting alongside Mark Wahlberg, who is taking on the role of Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and a supporting cast that reportedly includes Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali. Back in April, Holland revealed that filming had started once before. "We were all ready to go and we went to set for Day One shooting, and then we got shut down and we all got sent home," he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.