Undercurrent's virtual art exhibition includes a video game about regenerative agriculture

Undercurrent is an upcoming immersive art event featuring audiovisual installations from around 40 musicians, headlined by Bon Iver, Grimes and The 1975, designed to inspire climate activism. Before the physical exhibition arrives in Brooklyn on September 9th, a digital sister event is today launching online that showcases 3D interactive music videos from some of the support acts. The Undercurrent digital platform includes original, unreleased music from Nosaj Thing, Mount Kimbie, Actress, Aluna, and Jayda G.

Undercurrent / Jayda G

Again, the focus is on spurring change around environmental issues through immersive art. Each musician's work ends with a call to action, whether it be donating to or volunteering for a non-profit. The virtual event could also be a way for budding visitors to get a feel for the main exhibition. Or, for those still harboring trepidations about the virus to experience it remotely. Though, you'll have to make your own sustainably sourced cocktails and snacks at home.

As part of her contribution, Canadian house music producer and DJ Jayda G will showcase an 8-bit style video game about the importance of preserving agriculture. In it, players will be tasked with scaling a mountain with two paths to choose from, with the music matching the dystopian or utopian route you choose. The clip's partner is Kiss the Ground, a regenerative agriculture non-profit.

Undercurrent / Actress

In another music video, this time from Actress, viewers will explore the depths of the Pacific Ocean to learn about the damage caused by deep sea rare earth mineral mining. Staying with the aquatic theme, Nosaj Thing's clip illustrates the importance of plankton and its degradation through ocean pollution and dumping. While Aluna's interactive video will see users transported from an apartment in a post-apocalyptic future to a surreal rainforest, where they can climb trees in order to reconnect with nature.

Finally, Mount Kimbie's piece is from the perspective of a flying bee navigating through 3D worlds in a journey to find a lost flower to pollinate. Undercurrent's additional non-profit partners include Ocean Conservancy and Global Forest Generation.