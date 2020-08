Untitled Goose Game? More like Untitled Geese Game. House House’s adorably annoying bird simulator is getting a free two-player update on September 23rd across all platforms. Untitled Goose Game is also heading to Steam and Itch that same day, with the multiplayer mode built-in.

The update allows you to play through the entire game with two geese, causing more havoc than ever before. Here’s how House House describes the new, cooperative mode on YouTube: