US blames China for hacks allegedly targeting COVID-19 research

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that state-backed hacking is still going on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the US is reportedly convinced that one country is mounting a large campaign. Officials speaking to CNN claim they’ve seen a surge of cyberattacks against American government agencies and pharmaceutical firms, and they’re pinning the campaign on China. The country is believed to be trying to steal COVID-19 research to aid development of treatments or vaccines.

While attacks have hit a string of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Health and Human Services (which manages the CDC) has seen a “surge of daily strikes,” according to CNN.