Latest in Gear

Image credit:

US blames China for hacks allegedly targeting COVID-19 research

There's been a surge of attacks targeting the CDC's overseer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that state-backed hacking is still going on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the US is reportedly convinced that one country is mounting a large campaign. Officials speaking to CNN claim they’ve seen a surge of cyberattacks against American government agencies and pharmaceutical firms, and they’re pinning the campaign on China. The country is believed to be trying to steal COVID-19 research to aid development of treatments or vaccines.

While attacks have hit a string of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Health and Human Services (which manages the CDC) has seen a “surge of daily strikes,” according to CNN.

China hasn’t responded to the accusations so far, and it’s notable that other countries have been accused of exploiting the new coronavirus. Reuters, for instance, asserted that Iranian hackers had tried to compromise email accounts for WHO workers. Russia and North Korea are also on the short list of potential candidates.

Still, a Chinese campaign would be consistent with past reports. China has reportedly backed a disinformation campaign to cause chaos around the virus, for instance. Officials have also blamed healthcare-oriented hacks on China in the past. Whether or not China is responsible for a new wave of attacks, its history isn’t exactly helping its case.

In this article: China, Covid-19, coronavirus, internet, hacks, hack, Medicine, security, Health, cdc, health and human services, Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Former Apple designer drops Watch trivia on its fifth anniversary

Former Apple designer drops Watch trivia on its fifth anniversary

View
'Uncharted' is a perfect globe-trotting break from quarantine

'Uncharted' is a perfect globe-trotting break from quarantine

View
Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr