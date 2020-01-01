US officials seize cryptocurrency accounts tied to al-Qaeda and ISIS

US authorities have dismantled financing campaigns for three terrorist organizations, which included “the government’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context,” according to the Department of Justice. The Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the operation against the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’s military wing), al-Qaeda and ISIS.
The DoJ asserts the al-Qassam Brigades solicited Bitcoin donations through social media and its websites. Agents from the IRS, HSI and FBI were able to seize 150 cryptocurrency accounts tied to the group. Individuals based in the US who allegedly donated to them were subject to criminal search warrants, while the District of Columbia US Attorney’s Office has laid money laundering charges against two Turkish individuals linked to those fundraising efforts.