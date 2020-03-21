Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Apple donates millions of masks to healthcare pros in the US and Europe

It's tackling hospital shortages directly in addition to donating money.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Hospitals in numerous countries are struggling to provide basic supplies to healthcare workers, and tech companies are pitching in to address the shortfall. Tim Cook has revealed that Apple is donating "millions" of masks to healthcare professionals in Europe and the US. While he didn't elaborate on just how many were going around, Vice President Mike Pence said in a briefing that 2 million N95 masks were headed to the US.

This comes alongside other contributions, including $15 million in donations and a program that lets Apple Card owners skip their March payments without interest.

Apple certainly isn't alone in supporting the fight against COVID-19, including direct equipment donations. Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma have been donating masks, test kits, protective suits and face shields, while Tesla's Elon Musk has offered to make ventilators. Even so, it's part of a positive trend and suggests that tech companies may play a significant role in fighting the pandemic whether or not they have directly relevant expertise.

