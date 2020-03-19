Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk simply refuses to stop tweeting (because "Twitter is fun") but his most recent conversation could be about more than fun. While facing widespread criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and decision to continue operating the Tesla plant in Fremont despite a county-wide "shelter in place" order, someone asked if he would use it to manufacture ventilators. Many people suffering from COVID-19 require lengthy amounts of time connected to one to help them breathe while they recover, and projections suggest that if people with severe cases need treatment all at once, then the US will have many fewer of the machines than it needs.

Musk responded that "We will make ventilators if there is a shortage" and FiveThirtyEight editor in chief Nate Silver said there is a shortage right now. Finally, Musk said "Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?" and people began pointing out the problems faced in Italy where doctors have reported exactly such shortages.