Alleged Twitter hacker was previously caught stealing a fortune in Bitcoin

Graham Ivan Clark, the alleged 17-year-old “mastermind” behind the massive Twitter breach that compromised high-profile accounts, like those belonging to Joe Biden and Elon Musk, got caught stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoins last year.
According to a profile in The New York Times, in 2019, hackers remotely seized control of a phone belonging to Gregg Bennett, a Seattle-based tech investor. They managed to steal 164 Bitcoins, which were worth $856,000 at the time and would be worth $1.8 million today. Bennett received an extortion note signed by Scrim, allegedly one of Clark’s online aliases.