Alleged Twitter hacker was previously caught stealing a fortune in Bitcoin

In April, the Secret Service seized 100 Bitcoins from Clark, NYT reports. Weeks later, Bennett received a letter explaining that the Secret Service had recovered 100 of his Bitcoins. The letter cited the same code assigned to the coins seized from Clark. A Secret Service agent told Bennett that the person with the stolen Bitcoins was not arrested because he was a minor.

According to the NYT, less than two weeks after the Secret Service seized the 100 Bitcoins from Clark, he began working on the Twitter heist.

It appears Clark got his start as a cybercriminal by duping fellow Minecraft players into buying names or digital capes that he never provided. His interests then expanded to Fortnite, cryptocurrency and online hacker forums. By the time Clark was arrested for last month’s Twitter hack, he was living in his own Tampa apartment, complete with an expensive gaming setup. Neighbors said he drove a white BMW 3 Series, and he appeared on Instagram with items like designer sneakers and a gem-encrusted Rolodex.

