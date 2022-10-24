Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei

Two agents allegedly tried to bribe a US law enforcement official.


A logo of Huawei Technologies is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Benoit Tessier / reuters

Two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into a prominent Chinese telecommunications company, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday. The two agents, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, were working for the benefit of Huawei, reports Bloomberg

According to a complaint seen by the outlet, He and Wang attempted to bribe a law enforcement official to provide them with information on the Justice Department's investigation. The two began cultivating a relationship with the employee, who is not named in the lawsuit, in 2017. They allegedly sought to obtain details about witnesses, evidence and possible additional charges that could be filed against Huawei. He and Wang kept paying the employee for more information not knowing that they were working with an FBI double agent. The two are accused of obstructing the Justice Department's prosecution against Huawei. It's unclear if they have been arrested.  

"This was an egregious attempt by PRC intelligence officers to shield a PRC-based company from accountability, and to undermine the integrity of our judicial system," said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. "The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the rule of law upon which our democracy is based. We will continue to fiercely, protect the rights guaranteed to everyone in our country."

Developing...

