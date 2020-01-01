US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

The US’ trade bans on Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE might have been just the beginning. The Defense Department has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that agencies are discussing whether or not they’ll add China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) to a Commerce Department entity list that effectively bans trade with American firms. As China’s largest contract chip manufacturer, SMIC would suffer a serious blow — it couldn’t get much of the US equipment it uses to make and test chips.

Sources talking to the WSJ said there was a concern SMIC might be helping China’s defense infrastructure. US defense contractor SOS International recently issued a report claiming that SMIC worked with one of China’s largest defense companies, and that university researchers associated with the Chinese military were designing projects to use SMIC technology. It might be “impossible” for the researchers’ efforts to use chips made anywhere else, SOS said.