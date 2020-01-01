Latest in Gear

Image credit: Qilai Shen/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

A ban on SMIC would dramatically escalate the US-China trade war.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
85 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Employees put on clean suits before entering the wafer FAB of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp in Shanghai, China on 18 February, 2011. The Taiwan based manufacturer is one of the largest chip foundries in the world. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)
Qilai Shen/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

The US’ trade bans on Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE might have been just the beginning. The Defense Department has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that agencies are discussing whether or not they’ll add China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) to a Commerce Department entity list that effectively bans trade with American firms. As China’s largest contract chip manufacturer, SMIC would suffer a serious blow — it couldn’t get much of the US equipment it uses to make and test chips.

Sources talking to the WSJ said there was a concern SMIC might be helping China’s defense infrastructure. US defense contractor SOS International recently issued a report claiming that SMIC worked with one of China’s largest defense companies, and that university researchers associated with the Chinese military were designing projects to use SMIC technology. It might be “impossible” for the researchers’ efforts to use chips made anywhere else, SOS said.

SMIC rejected the alleged defense connection in a statement. It insisted that it offers chips and services “solely” for civilian uses, and that it had “no relationship with the Chinese military.” SOS has defended the report and argued that SMIC was “deeply embedded” in military projects.

The military links haven’t been firmly established, and there’s no guarantee the discussions will lead to a ban.

If the US did add SMIC to the blacklist, though, it could dramatically escalate an already tense trade war. As there are sometimes few or no alternatives to American parts, it could face severe difficulties growing or maintaining its factories. That, in turn, could hamper customers that include Huawei and other Chinese tech giants. China might expand its retaliation and hurt US companies that depend on Chinese manufacturing and parts for their products. The feud could get very ugly, very quickly.

In this article: Department of Commerce, smic, China, politics, trade, trade war, Commerce Department, White House, trump, Donald Trump, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
85 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

View
macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

View
NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

View
Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Facebook blocks terminally ill French man from livestreaming his death

Facebook blocks terminally ill French man from livestreaming his death

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr