China's new AI trade rules could hamper a TikTok sale

TikTok’s attempt to sell itself and avert a possible US ban may run into some complications. The Wall Street Journal reports that China has unveiled new restrictions on AI technology exports that could affect TikTok. The new rules bar the exports of tech like content suggestions, text analysis and voice recognition unless a company receives a license — technology TikTok uses in some cases.
The Chinese government has issued a not-so-subtle warning to TikTok parent ByteDance in turn. Government advisor Cui Fan told the state-run Xinhua News Agency that ByteDance should “seriously and cautiously” consider stopping its sales talks for TikTok. Even if ByteDance no longer has a stake in TikTok, there would probably be some technology transfers that could violate the rules, the advisor said.