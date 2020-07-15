Latest in Gear

Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Walmart joins Microsoft’s bid to buy TikTok

Can two old companies run a young one?
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
A man and child wearing facemasks walk in front of a Walmart store in Washington, DC on July 15, 2020. - Walmart will require shoppers to wear face masks starting next week, the US retail giant announced on July 15, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Walmart says it’s joining forces with Microsoft in an attempt to buy TikTok US, CNBC reports. Microsoft was one of the first companies named as a potential buyer for TikTok, though Twitter and Oracle have also explored deals. Now, Walmart will join Microsoft’s bid in order to provide a platform for digital sales on TikTok, a source told The Information.

“We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators,” Walmart said in a statement shared by CNBC.

TikTok is reportedly close to an agreement that would sell its US, Canada, Australian and New Zealand operations. That deal is valued in the $20 to $30 billion range, and a final announcement could be made in a matter of days.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order requiring the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell its US business in the next 90 days. But TikTok has pushed back. The company sued the US government, arguing that the executive order was signed “without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.” It’s unclear how that lawsuit might impact the potential deal with Microsoft — and now Walmart.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
