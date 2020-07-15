Walmart joins Microsoft’s bid to buy TikTok

TikTok is reportedly close to an agreement that would sell its US, Canada, Australian and New Zealand operations. That deal is valued in the $20 to $30 billion range, and a final announcement could be made in a matter of days.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order requiring the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell its US business in the next 90 days. But TikTok has pushed back. The company sued the US government, arguing that the executive order was signed “without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.” It’s unclear how that lawsuit might impact the potential deal with Microsoft — and now Walmart.