Walmart joins Microsoft’s bid to buy TikTok

Walmart says it’s joining forces with Microsoft in an attempt to buy TikTok US, CNBC reports. Microsoft was one of the first companies named as a potential buyer for TikTok, though Twitter and Oracle have also explored deals. Now, Walmart will join Microsoft’s bid in order to provide a platform for digital sales on TikTok, a source told The Information.
“We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators,” Walmart said in a statement shared by CNBC.